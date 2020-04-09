Arkansas’ favorite Easter candy this year? Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The map above is based on google trends data in the last 30 days, showing the Easter candy each state is most interested in.

Easter candy preference is different among a lot of states.

However, there are small regional pockets of like-minded taste, for interest, the cluster of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and West Virginia, all preferring Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, according to a study by Seriously Smoked.

Eight different candies were on the map, while treats like Lindt Chocolate Carrots, did not win any states. 

The breakdown was as follows:

Easter M&M’s – 9 states
Chocolate Foil Eggs – 8 states
Chocolate Bunnies – 8 states
Peeps – 7 states
Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs – 7 states
Cadbury Eggs – 5 states
Jelly Beans – 4 states
Robin Eggs – 2 states

