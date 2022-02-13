LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Arkansas legislators are meeting in Little Rock on Monday for the start of the fiscal session.

Arkansas has more than $1 billion in surplus right now, and lawmakers need to figure out how they might want to use that money.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has presented a budget for the coming fiscal year. He wants to put money towards getting people with disabilities off the Medicaid waiver waitlist. More than 3,000 Arkansans are currently on the list.

He also wants to put money towards raises for Arkansas State Troopers.

On Thursday last week, he announced he wants to spend surplus money to add 500 beds to the state prison in Calico Rock.

State senators from Northwest Arkansas have different approaches to this upcoming session.

“My colleague, Senator Joyce Elliot, has spoken to the need for housing funding. I think that’s a great idea,” said Democrat State Sen. Greg Leding, District 4. “But you know, with the makeup of the legislature, it’s not likely I’m going to get my wish list.”

“Basically try to get in, get things done, try to spend as less amount of money as possible, get back home and get back to campaigning for my re-election,” said Republican State Sen. Bob Ballinger, District 5.

This session is only lasting up to 30 days, unless the deadline is extended beyond March 15th, meaning lawmakers don’t have a lot of time to get the job done.

Other non-budget related bills can be presented during this time, but they have to get support from two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers.