Some tidbits from Arkansas’ first day of practice on Friday. The practice started at 5:05 p.m. and went for about two hours.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman post-practice observations:

• Today was a good day. It was hot. Had more cramping than I thought. Threw it and caught it well. Fought through it.

Hudson Clark made a great catch on an interception. We later learn from starting quarterback KJ Jefferson that it was his pass and it was intended for Jadon Hasselwood.

• Coach Pittman notes that TE Trey Knox needs to get in better shape now that he is carrying 245 pounds. TE Hudson Henry could not make it through practice. He does not know if it was a conditioning or an injury issue yet.

•CSP said that while DB Chase Lowery is healthy, but he is just not in camp. OL Marcus Henderson has a pectoral issue. He’ll start practicing either next Thursday or the following Monday.

• He says that senior DL Isaiah Nichols is as valueable as anybody on his team. Leadership, helps on recruiting , etc.

• Reserve QB Malik Hornsby got all of the 2nd team QB snaps and also got 15 or so WR reps per Coach Pittman. He has much better touch on his passes now instead of throwing a fastball and trying to knock a guy over according to the head coach.

• Coach Pittman raves about WR Jaedon Wilson, Matt Landers and Jadon Hasselwood and also about his OL coach Cody Kennedy.

• He is high on freshman TE Tyrus Washington. Comes from a great Georgia high school program, very competitive.

• KJ Jefferson says that he is at 240 pounds and that he intends to play at around 235.

• Injured players that wore green jerseys – OL Marcus Henderson and DB Jacorrei Turner. RB Dominique Johnson is not practicing yet as he continues his rehab.

Pittman noted that Henderson was dealing with a pectoral issue that was keeping him from practicing. Hesaid that Henderson would be able to start practice either next Thursday or the following Monday.

• Practiced open with some best against best team work with a big play occurring when Malik Hornsby hit Jaedon Wilson with a bomb that would have been a TD. LaDarrius Bishop, who was wearing jersey number 11, was defending on the play.

• Jefferson, Hornsby and Cade Fortin all got snaps during that early team work.

• Pittman said that Hornsby got all the second-team QB reps and also got 15 or so reps at wide receiver

• Got a chance to see new guys that weren’t here for spring – DE Jordan Domeneck, WRW Sam Mbake, WR Isaiah Sategna, WR Matt Landers, DT Nico Davillier, DT Taylor Lewis, DT Taylor Lewis, OL Patrick Kutas. all certainly look the part.

• Best I could tell who was out there first and on down the line

QB KJ, Malik, Cade Fortin

TB Rocket Sanders, AJ Green

WR Ketron Jackson, Jaedon Wilson

WR Jadon Hasselwood, Bryce Stephens

WR Warren Thompson, Matt Landers

TE Trey Knox, Nathan Bax, Hudson Henry, Tyrus Washington

1st OL Ricky Stromberg, Beaux Limmer, Luke Jones, Dalton Wagner

2nd OL Tykiest Crawford, Devon Manuel, Jalen St. John, E’Marion Harris and walk on Josh Street (filling in for Henderson)

1st DL

Jashaud Stewart, Isaiah Nichols, Eric Gregory, Zach Williams

2nd DL

Landon Jackson, Terry Hampton, Cameron Ball, Johnson

LBs

Bumper Pool, Chris Paul, Drew Sanders

2nd LBs – Jordan Crook, Jackson Woodard

DBs

Hudson Clark, Malik Chavis, Simeon Blair, Jalen Catalon, Myles Slusher

2nd – Ladarrius Bishop, Dwight McGlothern, Jaydon Johnson, Latavius Brini, Trent Gordon

• Former Arkansas WR Sparky Hamilton was one of refs

Photo By John D. James