LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 22, Governor Asa Hutchinson will host a press conference at 11 a.m. to highlight the Future Mobility Advisory Council.

According to a press release, the council will be committed to attracting businesses, innovators, and creatives to Arkansas to aid in developing the state into a global giant in “next-generation transportation.”

The council will be composed of members appointed by Governor Hutchinson.

The news conference will be live-streamed here: https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorAsaHutchinson/live