Arkansas Game and Fish host family fishing event this weekend

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program will bring the fish and the fun for all ages to Murphy Park in Springdale.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Unlike many fishing derbies focused solely on the kids, this day is for everyone to learn the fun of fishing.

Anyone 16 and older may participate as long as they have a valid fishing license, and everyone is encouraged to take their catch home to enjoy a healthy fish dinner afterward.

“We’ll have fish cleaning, cooking and tasting demonstrations with an emphasis on healthy ways of preparing fish to eat,” Maurice Jackson, Family and Community Fishing Program coordinator, said. “Recipes on how to prepare fish will be provided by Pulaski Tech Culinary Arts. Arkansas Hunter’s Feeding the Hungry will also have a wild game-tasting station highlighting health benefits of properly prepared game.”

The pond will be stocked with catchable-size catfish that are ready to bite, but this is much more than just a fishing derby.

This Family Fun Day event will feature a variety of activities to introduce people to the outdoors.

