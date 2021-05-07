Arkansas Game & Fish officers locate missing man who drove over embankment

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wildlife Officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission successfully located a man who went missing for 35 hours after driving his dirt bike off an embankment.

According to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the unidentified man left his cabin in Van Buren County at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning to ride a 15-mile long trail on his dirt bike, but, as of 8 p.m. that day, had not returned.

Search efforts started Wednesday morning, with a team that included AGFC Wildlife Officers, U.S. Forest Service, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, and Van Buren SAR Team.

The man was located by Wildlife Officers and U.S. Forest Service officers at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the AGFC, the man was medically stable was had been missing for around 35 hours.