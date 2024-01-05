LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to AAA, Arkansas gas prices are trending down following the holidays making them the second lowest in the nation.

Statewide gas price average in the Natural State is $2.66 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to a report from AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is three cents less compared to the same time last week and is also 26 cents less per gallon compared to last year. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.09

The report shows that West Memphis is paying the most in the state at $2.75, while Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers drivers are paying the least at $2.56 per gallon.

“Following the holiday season, gas prices have exhibited a degree of volatility, and there’s a possibility of further ascent in the near future should crude oil prices continue their upward trend,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said.

Even though gas prices are down, In the past week, West Texas Intermediate crude experienced a nearly two percent jump. If this trend persists, there’s a higher likelihood for heightened expenses for drivers at the pump.