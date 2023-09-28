LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices in Arkansas saw a decline this week, and experts with AAA said that drivers could see even more relief at the pump as the season changes.

According to AAA, the statewide gas price average is $3.39 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is six cents lower than last week.

Throughout the state, drivers in Newton County are paying the state’s highest gas average of $3.76. Drivers in Greene County are paying the least at the pumps with an average of $3.11.

In central Arkansas, gas in Pine Bluff is averaging at $3.37 per gallon. Gas in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area is averaging at $3.32 per gallon. Drivers in Hot Springs are paying the least with a gas average of $3.26.

Though gas prices are lower this week, AAA experts said that most drivers probably won’t notice much savings.

“Gas prices are dropping, but it’s unlikely that many drivers will notice,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “Crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, continues to be more expensive due to tightening global supplies, which could contribute to further fluctuation.”

Professionals with AAA said that in the gas prices may fluctuate and give drivers relief when winter-blend gas makes it way to the market in the coming weeks.

Figures show that drivers in Arkansas are paying the 8th lowest gas price average in the country. The national gas price average is $3.83.

