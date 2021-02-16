Arkansas General Assembly calls recess until Monday, February 22 because of winter storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas General Assembly is taking this snow week off.

In a post on Twitter, a proclamation was made that the Arkansas General Assembly will be calling a recess until Monday, February 22.

Due to the current road conditions and the impending winter weather, the Arkansas General Assembly will recess until Monday, February 22, 2021. pic.twitter.com/nvFTNze3VF — Arkansas House (@ArkansasHouse) February 15, 2021

The decision was made due to the severe snowstorm that has blanketed Arkansas since Sunday afternoon, with many areas across the state receiving up to 10 inches.

