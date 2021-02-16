Arkansas General Assembly calls recess until Monday, February 22 because of winter storm

News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas General Assembly is taking this snow week off.

In a post on Twitter, a proclamation was made that the Arkansas General Assembly will be calling a recess until Monday, February 22.

The decision was made due to the severe snowstorm that has blanketed Arkansas since Sunday afternoon, with many areas across the state receiving up to 10 inches.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest on this winter storm. Download the Arkansas Storm Team app to track the storm wherever you are in the Natural State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers