Arkansas gets largest amount of test results back in single day

Megan Wilson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas got its largest amount of test results back in a single day.

Yesterday, the state had over 2,800 test results come in.

This is by far the most we’ve had in a 24-hour period.

These tests had a 4.1% positivity rate, which is significantly lower than what the state has been seeing recently.

“With 2,800 tests and with that increase, I think that is a pretty good indication. In fact, it’s a 4.1% positivity rate including our correctional facilities,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The state had previously been seeing about a 7% positivity rate.

