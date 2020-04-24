Arkansas gets largest amount of test results back in single day

In this April 20, 2020 photo, Catherine Hopkins, Director of Community Outreach and School Health at St. Joseph’s Hospital, right, performs a test on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. New York’s plan for taming the coronavirus hinges on taking a time-tested practice to an extraordinary level: hiring an “army” of people to try to trace everyone who might be infected. It’s part of a common approach to controlling infectious diseases — testing, tracing contacts and isolating those infected. But the scope is staggering even for a public health system that used the technique to combat AIDS and tuberculosis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas got its largest amount of test results back in a single day.

Yesterday, the state had over 2,800 test results come in.

This is by far the most we’ve had in a 24-hour period.

These tests had a 4.1% positivity rate, which is significantly lower than what the state has been seeing recently.

“With 2,800 tests and with that increase, I think that is a pretty good indication. In fact, it’s a 4.1% positivity rate including our correctional facilities,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The state had previously been seeing about a 7% positivity rate.