Arkansas gets praise from White House coronavirus task force

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas received praise from VP Pence and the White House coronavirus task force.

At the start of today’s news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he had just spoken with Pence who chairs the task force.

He said the Vice President wanted an update on where we are at with testing in the Natural State.

The governor mentioned the state’s goal to test 60,000 people this month.

“He commented on our positivity and Dr. Birx jumped in there and said we have one of the lowest positivity rates in the country, far below 5%,” Hutchinson said.

Last week, the CDC committed to providing Arkansas with 90,000 COVID-19 test kits in the month of May.