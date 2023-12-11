BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Fresh off the best season in Arkansas volleyball history, two Razorback standouts were taken Monday in the first ever Pro Volleyball Federation College draft.

Arkansas’ Jill Gillen was taken with the sixth overall pick – the first pick of the second round – by the Omaha Supernovas, but traded during the fourth round to the Orlando Vibe for UCF’s Abby Hansen.

“Time for a new scrunchie people,” Arkansas head coach Jason Watson noted the social platform X. “Excited for Jill to continue to inspire those in our sport with her love of competition.”

Razorback Maggie Cartwright was also taken by Omaha with the Supernovas drafting her with the fifth selection of the fourth round and the 22nd pick overall.

“Could not be more proud of the athlete and person that Maggie has become while at Arkansas,” Watson said on X. “Happy we all get to watch her play more volleyball.”

Arkansas was one of six college programs to have more than one player chose in the five-round, 35-player draft that came from 25 different colleges.

The PVF will begin play in January and the pro league is backed by some big investors such as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, singer Jason Derulo and Olympic gold medalist volleyball Kerri Walsh Jennings.

The initial five teams include the Atlanta Vibe, Columbus Fury, Grand Rapids Rise, Omaha Supernovas, Orlando Valkyries, San Diego Mojo and Las Vegas Thrill.

Kansas City and Indianapolis are set to be added to the league in 2025.

Both Gillen and Cartwright were named to the Lincoln Regional NCAA All-Tournament team after leading Arkansas to the program’s first Elite Eight appearance.

They led their team to a 28-6 mark, a season which ended with a 3-1 loss at No. 1 Nebraska and just a win away from the Final Four.

The Razorback drew 7,404 fans to Barnhill Arena over two nights for NCAA Tournament’s first and second rounds. That was the highest NCAA Tournament first and second round attendance for any SEC program.

Arkansas drew a school-record 4,299 fans for its match with then No. 1 Wisconsin on August 30.

“A brief minute to thank those who helped us get to this point,” Watson said on X earlier. “To our alumni, we thank you for the foundation on which we have been able to build.

“To our past and current staff, for their efforts in being good to and good for our athletes. To those working on our behalf, they are the best in their respective fields.”