LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans will soon be able to indulge in hot dog glory as Wienerschnitzel announced plans to build 20 new restaurants over the next 12 years.

Through an agreement with hot dog company Tejas Dogs, LLC, Wienerschnitzel plans to build the restaurants throughout southern and midwestern states, according to a release from the company. To start off the development schedule, there are already plans to build three stores in northwest Arkansas.

Tejas Dogs business manager Brian Shinall said this development plan was a perfect match due to his Arkansas ties and business experience.

“With personal roots in Arkansas paired with our extensive business experience, we found the perfect match with Wienerschnitzel and their unique franchise model,” Shinall said. He also noted that the company’s success has spanned over six decades contributed to why the partnership was a good match.

Wienerschnitzel director of franchise development Ted Milburn also expressed the company’s excitement about the restaurant expansion, saying that “there has never been a better time to partner with Wienerschnitzel.”