LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new political product supporting Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appears to also target an American beer-maker’s sponsorship of a trans influencer.

The Republican fundraising site WinRed is now offering can koozies with Sanders’ image above the words “Real Women” in bold type.

The blue can coolers and the “Real Women” logo appear to be a poke in the eye of Anheuser-Bush and its Bud Light product after it had recently raised conservative ire.

The company had featured trans social media influencer Dylan Mulvany in a promotion during the NCAA tournament. Many right-wing commentators, media and entertainment figures called for a Bud Light boycott in light of the promotion.

In addition to products featuring Sanders, the website also offers koozies with other female Republican governors on them above the phrase “Real Women of Politics:” Kay Ivey of Alabama, Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

The koozies are two for $15, plus shipping. Checkout offers the opportunity to sign up for Sanders campaign text messages.

The koozies are in the website’s “Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor” store above a “Paid for by Sarah for Governor” logo. Arkansas campaign finance limits are also listed on the page.

The recent Arkansas legislative session’s Republican super-majority passed acts barring transgender individuals from using school restrooms or names that do not align with the gender on their birth certificate.