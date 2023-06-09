LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded quickly to the news of her former boss, President Donald Trump, being named in an indictment.

On Thursday night, Sanders posted to Twitter her take on the federal felony indictment of Trump, saying the Biden administration was weaponizing the Department of Justice to influence the 2024 election.

“The Biden Administration is weaponizing the DOJ to go after their number one opponent,” she tweeted.

Sanders said prosecutors were attacking Trump and conservatives in a “two-tiered system of justice” in the indictment in connection with secure documents seized from Trump’s Mar-A-Logo home.

“It’s a two-tiered system of justice aimed directly at Donald Trump and conservatives,” she stated. “The American people should choose our next President, not politicized prosecutors hand-picked by Joe Biden,”

Sanders has a long history with Trump, serving as a deputy press secretary when he took office in 2017 then being appointed press secretary in July of that year, one of the three women and the first working mother to be White House press secretary.

She resigned from the position in June 2019, and one month later Fox News announced Sanders would become a network contributor.

She won the election as the first female Arkansas governor in 2022 as Republicans won a super-majority in the Arkansas House and Senate. Then-governor Asa Hutchinson was term-limited out of office in 2022.

When the indictment was announced, Hutchinson, a former federal prosecutor and now a presidential candidate, said Trump should resign from his presidential campaign.

“While Donald Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the ongoing criminal proceedings will be a major distraction,” Hutchinson said. “This reaffirms the need for Donald Trump to respect the office and end his campaign.”

KARK 4 News reached out to the members Arkansas congressional delegation – Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, Rep. Rick Crawford, Rep. French Hill, Rep. Steve Woman and Rep. Bruce Westerman – for comments on the indictment Friday morning.

As of the publishing of this report, none of those lawmakers had sent a response. There also had not been any public comment or post on social media regarding the indictment as of Friday afternoon by the lawmakers.