Arkansas governor addresses migrant situation at border after recent visit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says there is a humanitarian crisis at the border.

He addressed the situation today after a recent visit with the National Guard that has been helping with border patrol operations.

The governor praised the work the Border Patrol and National Guard are doing but says it is not enough to fix the problem.

“They will make a difference but ultimately there has to be policy changes that are made that were reversed this last January that puts the entire security of the border at risk,” Hutchinson said.

Arkansas National Guard members on deployment to the border are expected back home later this month.