Arkansas governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders raises over $12.8 million total for campaign, 66% from out of state donations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sarah Huckabee Sanders reports raising over $12.8 million total from more than 87,000 donors for her campaign for governor, with 66% of that being raised outside of the Natural State.

According to a release from the campaign, just $4.4 million of the donations came from around 11,000 Arkansans.

Sanders is now the only Republican running for office after other candidates, including Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, dropped their bids for governor.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, during which time Sanders was running virtually unopposed for the GOP nomination, the campaign said they had brought in more than $1.6 million

After Rutledge left the race in early October, Sanders received a slew of endorsements in the race from Republican officials like Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman.

“Our campaign’s record-breaking support across the state is a testament to the leader Arkansans want – one who will invest in our kids’ education while ensuring parental control, create higher-paying jobs, and keep our communities safe,” Sanders said. “Clearly this message of opportunity for all is resonating, and together we will make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Currently, Sanders is the only candidate declared to run for the GOP nomination. Four candidates – Anthony Bland, James Russell, Chris Jones and Supha Xayprasith-Mays – are running for the Democratic party nomination, while Ricky Harrington is the lone Libertarian running for the office.

The general election for governor will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.