Arkansas governor, court split on vaccine eligibility order

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ highest court and the governor are at odds over whether judges, prosecutors and other court employees should be immediately eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday issued an order saying the workers are essential government employees who should be able to receive the vaccine now.

Arkansas has already made the vaccine available to people at least 65 years old and several other groups.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the workers cited in the order are in a phase of vaccine distribution the state hasn’t reached and will have to wait if they’re not otherwise eligible.

