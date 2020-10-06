Arkansas governor: COVID-19 hospitalizations ‘too high’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is near its highest number of people hospitalized because of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 as 22 more people have died from the illness.
The Department of Health on Monday reported 15 more people hospitalized because of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 524. The most the state has reported hospitalized was 526 in early August.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the number of people hospitalized too high.
The state’s confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday rose by 392 to 83,698 and the state’s probable cases rose by 25 to 3,732.