Arkansas governor not on ballot but still factor in election

News

by: ANDREW DeMILLO -- Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson isn’t on the ballot in Tuesday’s election but he’s still a major player in it. The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who’s in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson isn’t on the ballot in Tuesday’s election but he’s still a major player in it.

The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who’s in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight.

His policies are being invoked in some races. And he’s leading the campaign for a highway tax proposal that he says is needed to boost the state’s economy.

Hutchinson’s involvement is testing how much pull he has in a state where he has been generally popular, even as its coronavirus outlook remains dim.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers