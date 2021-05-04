Arkansas governor OKs limits on agencies’ race, sex training

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson isn’t on the ballot in Tuesday’s election but he’s still a major player in it. The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who’s in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is allowing new limits to take effect on how race and sex are addressed in state employee training.

The Republican governor on Monday allowed a bill to become law without his signature to prohibit state agencies from teaching employees or contractors to believe what it calls “divisive concepts.”

The concepts barred include the belief that the U.S. is fundamentally racist or sexist.

The law doesn’t apply to public schools, colleges or universities.

Hutchinson said the measure doesn’t address any problem that exists and said its requirements are unnecessary.

Similar measures have advanced in other Republican legislatures.

