Arkansas governor receives COVID-19 booster shot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson received his COVID-19 booster shot live during his weekly briefing in Little Rock on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 booster shot is available for Pfizer vaccine recipients who completed their initial two-dose series at least six months ago, as Hutchinson has.

Those who are eligible for the booster shot include those 65 years and older, those 18+ with underlying medical conditions, and individuals 18+ who work in high-risk settings.

“Everybody’s who eligible, we want to encourage them to do that,” Hutchinson said on Tuesday before receiving the shot.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero and Arkansas First Lady Susan Hutchinson also received their third Pfizer doses during Tuesday’s briefing.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
