Arkansas governor to visit White House Wednesday

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks along with Larry Walther, middle, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration and Jake Bleed, state budget director, Monday March 23, 2020 in Little Rock about the state’s budget shortfall during a daily press conference in Little Rock. Arkansas faces a $353 million budget shortfall because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Hutchinson will be at the White House tomorrow.

He will be meeting with President Donald Trump about the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about it, he said he wasn’t worried about visiting despite several reports of COVID-19 infections coming out of the West Wing.

“They will be testing me before I go in to the West Wing so that will actually be my first COVID-19 test,” Hutchinson said.

The governor didn’t address the questions of whether he will self-quarantine after his White House visit.