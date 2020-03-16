Arkansas governor urged to order moratorium on evictions, foreclosures during health crisis

STOCKTON, CA – APRIL 29: A foreclosure sign sits in front of a home for sale April 29, 2008 in Stockton, California. As the nation continues to see widespread home loan foreclosures, Stockton, California led the nation with the highest foreclosure rate. One out of every 30 homes in Stockton is in foreclosure, close to seven times the national average for a metro area in the U.S. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A local group is urging Governor Asa Hutchinson to order a moratorium on all evictions and foreclosures during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Monday, Arkansas Renters United sent a letter to the governor asking him to take immediate action.

“We urge you to order an immediate moratorium on all eviction orders to be executed by law enforcement and a halt to all eviction and foreclosure proceedings in the courts while Arkansas battles the spread of the corona virus. Without your immediate action to protect our residents facing eviction, we risk an avoidable increase in homelessness and housing insecurity at a time when it will have the most catastrophic damage, putting these members of our communities and all Arkansans at risk of contracting COVID-19.”

The letter also asks the governor to “identify new subsidies or other ways to increase housing assistance for those who will fall behind on their mortgage and rent payments due to age and health issues that make exposure to the virus more dangerous, job loss because of business closings, the need to care for children as a result of school closings, or care-giving for sick family members.”

