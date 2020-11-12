Arkansas governor warns of ‘difficult’ decisions over virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks during one his weekly COVID-19 updates (File, KNWA/FOX24)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor is warning the state faces “difficult” decisions if the state’s hospitals run out of space because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday repeated his resistance to additional restrictions on businesses, despite the state hitting a record number of hospitalizations and growth in cases this week.

The Republican governor said those difficult decisions could be triggered if the state doesn’t have any hospital space.

Hutchinson made the comments in a discussion with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement and the Arkansas Municipal League broadcast live on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers