Arkansas groups marching to Zinc in protest of the Ku Klux Klan

ZINC, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansans are coming together to march to Zinc in protest of the Ku Klux Klan.

Zinc is reportedly the home of the national director of the Ku Klux Klan, Thomas Robb. The town is also near Harrison, which is the headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In a Facebook post, Ozarks Hate Watch says participants will march in protest to a KKK compound today, August 2. The compound is said to be the home of the organization’s grand wizard.

A caravan left northwest Arkansas this morning at 10:00 to join the protest.

The protest followed a video that went viral days ago featuring a man standing outside Walmart in Harrison holding a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign and recording people’s reactions.

While the video showed people shouting racial slurs and using obscene hand gestures, it also included one person who silently approached man with a handwritten note saying, “Ignore the haters… Don’t give up hope.”