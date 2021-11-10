Arkansas Gymnastics adds four on Signing Day including NWA local

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head coach Jordyn Wieber has announced the official signings of four gymnasts to join the Arkansas program on Wednesday. Jaime Pratt, Cally Swaney, Lauren Williams and Reese Drotar will join the Gymbacks on The Hill for the 2023 season.

“I could not be more excited about our 2021 signing class of future Arkansas Razorback gymnasts,” Wieber said. “They each bring an incredibly high level of gymnastics that will undoubtedly elevate this program and help us continue to rise on a national level. I look forward to having them in Fayetteville next fall and I can’t wait to see all of the ways they shine in their time as Razorbacks.”

Jaime Pratt

Jaime Pratt, an Abbotstown, Pennsylvania, native, has been competing Level 10 at Hanover Gymnastics since 2017. Most recently, Jaime reached the podium on all events at the 2021 Region 7 Regional meet with a bronze on beam and golds on vault, bars, floor and in the all-around. Her 38.375 all-around score, 9.800 bars score and 9.775 floor score from regionals are all personal bests. At Development Team Nationals, Pratt placed within the top five on bars and floor and claimed the all-around bronze with a score of 38.125.

Cally Swaney

Cally Swaney hails from Gastonia, NC and competes with First in Flight Gymnastics. Swaney was crowned the North Carolina state champion this year on vault and beam and took the all-around title as well with a personal high score of 38.525. Swaney was also the 2021 Region 8 champion on vault. At nationals in May, Swaney placed within the top 10 on bars and floor and came in ninth all-around. Swaney will graduate from Stuart W. Cramer High School in the spring.

Lauren Williams

The Gymbacks will add local talent to the roster next season when Lauren Williams arrives on campus. Williams is a Rogers, Ark. product who currently attends Bentonville High School and competes at Aspire Gymnastics. Williams will be the first local recruit to come through the Arkansas program since Amanda Siebert, a Springdale native who competed for the Razorbacks from 2010 to 2012. Williams was the Arkansas state champion on vault and floor in 2019 and she placed third all-around. Williams also qualified to JO Nationals in 2019, in which she tied for 10th on vault and also placed 10th on floor. Lauren will follow in the footsteps of her mother as a Razorback, as Theresa was a diver at Arkansas.

Reese Drotar

Reese Drotar trains at Airborne Gymnastics Center and is from Los Gatos, Calif. Reese has been competing Level 10 since 2018 and claimed the all-around title at the 2020 Pacific Classic with a score of 37.025. Reese also took the bars crown at the Pacific Classic with a score of 9.800, which is a career high and a mark that placed her on the America’s Top 100 list in 2020 on bars from My Meet Scores. After graduation from Los Gatos High School, Reese will join her older brother in Fayetteville, as he’s currently a student at Arkansas.

More Information

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Gymnastics. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@RazorbackGym).