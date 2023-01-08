For a second straight week, Arkansas women’s basketball team grabbed an easy Sunday afternoon road win.

Saylor Poffenbarger had a career-high 24 points and Erynn Barnum added a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds this Sunday as Arkansas picked up a 77-55 win over Missouri in Columbia.

Chrissy Carr added 16 points as the Razorbacks (16-3, 3-1), off to their best SEC start since the 2005-2006 season downed the Tigers (14-3, 3-1) for the eighth straight time.

“They’ve had our number for a while now,” Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton said. “And you know, I thought we were in a really good place going into this game, and so I didn’t necessarily see it playing out this way. I think it didn’t look like the same Missouri team that we’d seen over the last couple months.”

Haley Troup led Missouri with 24 points in a game where the Tigers were trying to get to 4-0 for the first time in program history.

Missouri, who was off to a 3-0 start in SEC action, hit just 2 of its first 29 field goal attempts in game where they led 8-4 early.

But Arkansas raced away with a 15-0 run as Missouri went on a 10-minute offensive drought in which they didn’t score and missed 23 shots in a row.

The Razorbacks led 31-22 at halftime and 51-38 headed into the final quarter.

Missouri finished the game 18 of 62 from the field and 7 of 25 from 3-point range.

Arkansas will be off a week before hosting Vanderbilt on Monday. The Martin Luther King Day contest with start at 6 p.m and be televised by the SEC Network.

Missouri will face No. 7 LSU at home on Thursday and travel to face No. 1 South Carolina on Saturday.