ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Tax Day is coming up on April 18 and 44 million Americans are expecting to pay this year’s taxes late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To coordinate, WalletHub released its report on the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2022.

The personal finance website used 30 different metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories, including education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure & pollution taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.

In a statement on Wallethub’s website, it says Americans have looked at taxes with especially high scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic and note, 81% of people think the government doesn’t spend their tax dollars wisely, according to WalletHub’s Taxpayer Survey.

“We do know, however, that taxpayer return on investment, or ROI, varies based where one lives. Federal income-tax rates are uniform across the nation, yet some states receive far more federal funding than others. Different states have also received vastly different amounts of COVID-19 aid,” the report said

According to Wallethub’s findings, New Hampshire is the best state for taxpayer ROI and Hawaii is the worst. Following New Hampshire is Florida, South Dakota, Georgia, and Virginia.

Arkansas found itself sitting at No. 45, posting a 36 in “total taxes paid per capita” and 43 in overall government services.

The study also placed the Natural State at No. 28 in education, 39 in health, 47 in safety, 36 in economy, and No. 12 in infrastructure & pollution.

To see the full report, click here.