Arkansas has enough personal protective equipment to last two months

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas will have enough personal protective equipment to last for two months.

That includes masks, gowns, and gloves for hospital workers.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state got 24 pallets of PPE this morning.

That includes almost 28,000 masks.

The state is also expected a million units to start arriving this weekend.

Hutchinson said that it is enough to last 60 days if the usage rate doesn’t change.

“If the positive cases, the hospitalizations increase, the consumption, and usage rate will rise and that will last for a shorter period of time,” he said.

Hutchinson said the state still has time to build a stockpile that may be needed in the future.