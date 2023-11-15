FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is ranked high on the percentage of students being home-schooled, according to a recent study by LendingTree.

Home-schooling rates continue to be higher than they were pre-pandemic with some families adopting the remote learning option for good, LendingTree says. In 2019, 2.8% of families home-schooled their children. The following school year, 6.8% of families reported some home-schooling.

Arkansas finds itself at number 7 on the list with 7.6% of families that home school, according to the study.

The states with the highest percentage of families home-schooling include:

Alaska – 15.4% Idaho – 8.9% Tennessee – 8.5% Oklahoma – 8.3% West Virginia – 8.2% Alabama – 7.9% Arkansas – 7.6% Virginia – 7.4% North Dakota – 7.3% Missouri – 7.3%

Schools with the lowest rates were Massachusetts (1.1%), Connecticut (1.3%) and New Jersey (1.5%).