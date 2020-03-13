Arkansas has opened State Emergency Operations Center

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KNWA/KFTA) — The State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) has activated to level 1 (Full Activation) in response to COVID-19 operations that are ongoing in the state.

This activation supplements an ongoing activation of the Arkansas Department of Health’s operation center and allows for additional resources that are available to be used during this event.

The SEOC supports the state through partnerships between local, state and federal agencies. Emergency Support Functions, such as Mass Care, Private Sector and Public Health, to work together seamlessly in support of an incident.

The SEOC will remain activated and staffed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. every day until further notice.