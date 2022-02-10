FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a study from stroudwater.com, Arkansas has the second-highest opioid prescribing rate in the nation.

Craighead, Pulaski, Independence, Sebastian, Baxter, Union, Garland, Jefferson, Greene, and Stone counties ranked as the top 10 in the state. The study noted that the U.S. median opioid dispensing rate is 46.7 per 100 people, while in Arkansas that rate is 80.9

A few notable facts from the study:

Opioid overdoses increased 30 percent during the Covid pandemic.

93,000 overdose deaths in 2020; opioids accounted for 70,000 of those deaths.

Nearly half of all dispensed opioid prescriptions originate from primary care clinics.

An interactive map with specific data about states and counties is available here.