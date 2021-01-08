Arkansas hate crime law in jeopardy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas is one of three states, along with Wyoming and South Carolina, that has not enacted a hate crimes law.

But as the new Arkansas legislative session starts Monday, January 11, Senator Jim Hendren is hopeful that Senate Bill 3 (the Hate Crimes Bill) will get through the GOP-controlled chamber.

The proposal would impose up to 20% additional jail time of fines for targeting someone for one of several factors including race, religion, gender identity, or religion.

“47 other states have done this. We do not want to be the only state that does not find it necessary to send a message that when you target somebody because of their race or gender or religion or their sexual orientation or because they’re homeless, you could be subject to enhanced penalties,” he said.

However, not everyone in the Senate thinks this bill is what’s best for Arkansas. State Senator Trent Garner of El Dorado said in an emailed statement, he believes the legislation is “deeply flawed” and creates real harm against citizens.