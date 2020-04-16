Governor looks to post-peak future

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, Governor Asa Hutchinson looks toward the state’s post-peak future.

He remains firm on social distancing and other CDC guidelines.

However, the Governor said it’s time to safely consider removing restrictions and creating a long-term approach.

He will meet with the state’s medical advisory board tomorrow to review options.

“Looking for ways we can do business in Arkansas but still maintain those public health requirements I think that’s the balance we need to achieve,” Hutchinson said.

“There are many things that will know better about over the coming months and my hope is that we can repeal all of the directives and guidances and go back to normal but we need to do that safely where it doesn’t put us back where we were,” Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said.

Smith agrees with the Governor in that it’s best to come up with a future plan now before we reach our peak in COVID-19 cases.