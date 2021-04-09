Arkansas health secretary confirmed despite virus pushback

News

by: ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Jose Romero

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ top health official has been confirmed by the state Senate despite pushback from some Republican lawmakers over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Dr. Jose Romero as state health secretary.

Romero was named permanently to the post by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in August, but had faced a rare confirmation fight from some GOP lawmakers.

They criticized him over the state’s virus restrictions and his stance on an anti-malarial drug touted by former President Donald Trump.

Romero’s confirmation was the latest tussle between Hutchinson and fellow Republicans over the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers