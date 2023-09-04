FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Helicopter Rescue Team makes its first rescue since the team’s establishment.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Fire Department, the rescue took place near the Buffalo River when a hiker was injured after falling.

The post says the local search and rescue team and AHRT were called to the scene. When they arrived, two members were lowered down to the patient, secured her and hoisted her up into the helicopter. She was then brought back to base where an ambulance took her to the hospital.

The post says the program is a joint venture between several NWA fire departments and the 77th Combat Aviation Brigade. Its goal is to be able to quickly access patients in tough and disaster areas and bring them to safety.