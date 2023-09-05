FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — High school students across the state are invited to participate in a 30-second video commercial contest focusing on “Keeping Arkansas Beautiful.”

Students from 9th through 12th grade have until Sept. 24 to submit their video.

The Fort Smith International Film Festival, Ozark Media Arts Festival and Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission will be hosting the event.

“The Keep Arkansas Beautiful staff work with educators around the state to teach the children of Arkansas the importance of a clean, green and beautiful Arkansas. We strive to inspire and encourage children and adults in Arkansas to do their part to help keep Arkansas beautiful,” Michael Barger, Keep Arkansas Beautiful education coordinator, said.

The winner will have their commercial featured on TV channels. A news release states that the teacher of the winning student(s) will receive one free two-night stay for two people at an Arkansas State Parks lodge of their choosing. If the winner does not have a teacher advisor associated with their project, then the winner can nominate a teacher for the Arkansas State Parks lodge prize.

The winner will be announced on Oct. 4 at the Ozark Media Arts Festival in downtown Springdale.