LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The High School Democrats of Arkansas are calling for action on gun violence.

According to a press release, high schoolers from across the state are calling for Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman to vote for common-sense gun-safety measures that will make them feel safe coming to school.

“My personal experience has taught me the threat of gun violence, in schools and otherwise, is deeply harmful and traumatizing,” said Christina Arendale, Events Director for the High School Democrats of Arkansas and a rising senior at North Little Rock High School. “I was in the third grade, and I remember being in the cafeteria and seeing someone with a gun. All of a sudden, the doors were locked and the lights were out and we were hiding under the tables, crying, not knowing what could come next.”

The High School Democrats of Arkansas stated that “the threat of gun violence in the classroom is not normal, and it should not be under any circumstances.”

“It shakes me to my core every single time when I see on the news of another school shooting,” said High School Democrats of Arkansas Chair Drew Dillman, a rising senior at Little Rock Catholic High. “I cannot imagine the severe pain and trauma that has occurred as a result of these incidents, but I know that as a person with morals, I must do my part and take action to prevent similar events from occurring in the future.”

In a statement, the High School Democrats of Arkansas called on the United States Senate to pass H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 to expand background checks “as a first step to protect our fellow students.” They also asked anyone reading to call their senators as well and ask them to “pass this vital legislation as soon as possible.”