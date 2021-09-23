Arkansas highway hosts vendors, shops during ‘Pickin’ Time on 59′

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pickin’ Time on 59 starts September 23 along Highway 59.
Vendor tents and food will be available along the stretch of highway until September 25.
One store owner says, it’s a good time to rummage through some cool stuff and get a taste of Americana in some of the small towns in Northwest Arkansas.
“Running the entire length of Highway 59 from Highway 412, all the way to the Missouri State Line, there’s vendors set up, food set up,” said Melissa Graef of Chicken Coop flea market in Gentry. “We call it pickin’ on 59, but you’ll find a little bit of everything.
Sulphur Springs, Gentry, Gravette, Decatur, and Siloam Springs will all have pop up markets over the next couple of days.