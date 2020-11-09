Arkansas Hospice hosts socially-distant ‘Honor Pinning’ for NWA veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With COVID-19 restrictions in place, Arkansas Hospice put together a new program called “Committed to Veterans” aimed at uplifting the spirits of veterans at the Fayetteville VA.

In the days leading up to Veterans Day, Arkansas Hospice is touring the state in its “Journey Van,” delivering to do an “honor pinning” for vets.

Each person who served will receive a framed certificate, a letter saluting their service, and a pin they can wear with pride.

Arkansas Hospice Veterans Services Coordinator Ronnie Caveness says they wanted to do more for these vets than just giving them a simple card.

He says this was the least they could for the veterans who have been stuck inside since early March.

“I think is going to be very touching,” Caveness says. “A lot of who we are honoring also is the Vietnam generation, so a lot of these men were not properly honored, and so it’s a chance to make it right here at the end.”

According to Arkansas Hospice, one in four dying Americans is a veteran. The group says that makes it even more imperative to honor our heroes on Veterans Day.

Caveness and Arkansas Hospice will distribute the packets to 74 veterans in Fayetteville Monday.

Veterans Day is Wednesday, November 11.