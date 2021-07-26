Arkansas hospital hits new peak of COVID-19 patients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has reached a new peak of COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson on Monday tweeted that the hospital’s 66 COVID-19 patients surpasses the record it reached in January when it had 63.

The Department of Health said the number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 rose by 44 on Sunday to 919.

The state’s COVID-19 cases rose by 1,022 and its deaths increased by six.

The rolling average number of daily new cases in the state has increased by 161% over the past two weeks.

