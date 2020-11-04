Arkansas hospitals suffering from staff shortages

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise in Arkansas, state hospitals are also experiencing shortages in critical staff.

Bo Ryall, president and CEO of the Arkansas Hospital Association, said hospital bed capacity, specifically in northeast and central Arkansas, is tight, but he also called issue to the number of health care workers available to staff those beds.

Ryall said that in every part of the state, Arkansas is seeing a shortage of hospital staff, which he said is caused by fatigue, competition from other states, increasing costs, and community exposure.

“These health care heroes have been working around the clock to treat COVID patients and to begin to see decreases in hospitalizations we as a state need to remain vigilant,” Ryall said.

He said this includes wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding large gatherings.

Arkansas on Tuesday reported 878 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths.

As of Tuesday, there were 667 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide, including 121 on ventilators.