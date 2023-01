LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bill filed in the Arkansas House of Representatives earlier this week would create an income tax exemption for teachers.

House Bill 1152, sponsored by Republican State Rep. DeAnn Vaught, would allow an exemption for the first $50,000 a teacher earns specifically for their work as a teacher.

The teacher has to work for a public school and teach grades K-12 for more than 70% of their contracted time at the school.