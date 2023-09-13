LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas House Committee has passed the proposed changes to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act after three days of deliberation.

Now the FOIA bill will be sent to the House for a vote tomorrow.

This comes as the Senate voted 29 in favor and 2 against vote this morning.

House Bill 1012 would make changes to Arkansas FOIA to ensure the “safety and security of the Governor” by making it impossible for Arkansas citizens to request certain information pertaining to the Governor’s security.

If the House passes it with no amendments it will be sent to the Governor’s desk for her signature and become law immediately.