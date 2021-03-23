Arkansas House fails to override Hutchinson’s business protocol veto

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The bill that would have refunded Arkansas businesses that were fined for not following COVID-19 protocols will not become a law.

After Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed it, the state House fell one vote short today of overriding the veto.

Defending his decision to veto the bill, Hutchinson says a refund would be unfair to business owners who complied with state laws.

“It would undermine the rule of law and it would undermine all of those that worked hard as businesses and restaurants to comply, which is 90% of all our businesses,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson also pointed out that the executive branch is responsible for enforcing the law, which he says the fines accomplished.

