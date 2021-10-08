Arkansas House rejects ban on employee vaccine disclosures

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have rejected legislation that would have prevented businesses from requiring employees to say whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The majority-Republican House on Friday voted 41-46 in favor of the Senate-backed bill, which would have created a “right of privacy” for employees and contractors regarding their vaccination status.

The proposal would allow employees to sue under the state’s civil rights law for any violations.

The bill is among several targeting employer vaccine requirements that have dominated a session that was intended to focus on congressional redistricting.

