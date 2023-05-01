LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas man is facing fines and probation after illegally stealing wildlife from Alaska.

The United States Attorney’s Office charged 54-year-old Edward A. Bundy of Tuckerman on March 21 with transporting a bull caribou he killed from Alaska to his home. Bundy had claimed Alaska residency despite not being a resident, making his caribou harvest illegal.

The Attorney’s Office said Bundy had violated the Lacey Act, which prohibits transporting illegally taken wildlife over state lines. He faces up to one year in jail and $100,000 in fines if convicted.

According to the charging affidavit, the caribou was shipped from an Alaska tannery to Bundy’s Arkansas home.

Court records show Bundy will appear for the imposition of a sentence in July after entering a guilty plea on March 20. The tentative pleading agreement shows Bundy is facing a $12,000 fine, 18 months probation where he is not allowed to hunt anywhere in the world and surrendering two caribou and one black bear trophy to U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials.

An addendum to the March 20 agreement is sealed.

The judge may reject the pleading agreement at the July hearing.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with the assistance of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers investigated the case.