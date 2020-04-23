Arkansas increasing its COVID-19 testing capacity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has the capacity to test more people, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson and Health Secretary Doctor Nate Smith.

They say the number of tests has decreased from 1600 to 1000 in the last few days.

Today the governor’s advisory committee outlined how it’s increasing testing.

It’s already expanded testing for people with symptoms or who have had contact with a COVID-19 patient or traveled out of state.

It has increased testing in current contact investigations and the state is screening high-risk areas like clinics and hospitals that will begin elective procedures on Monday.

The last strategy is antibody testing.

The state is waiting for the CDC to determine when to roll out that plan.

“More fully utilizing the testing inventory of our hospitals and commercial labs that is already present with them, you know if you do the inventory among our hospitals they already have inventory of testing kits,” Hutchinson said.

Governor Hutchinson said UAMS will continue its mobile unit testing, the Department of Health will expand its focus on hot spots, and commercial labs will take on a bulk of the testing.