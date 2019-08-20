Arkansas is 2nd most expensive state for back-to-school shopping

The average spent in Arkansas is about $300 per child on school supplies

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Back-to-school shopping in Arkansas is nearly 30 percent higher than the national average.

According to a survey conducted by Promocodes, the average spent in Arkansas is about $300 per child on school supplies, but the national average is about $221 per child.

Washington DC is the most expensive place to back-to-school shop, according to the survey.

Most adults buying back-to-school items said they did so at Walmart. August is the most popular month for school shopping, according to the survey.

Those at Promocides surveyed more than 2,000 parents across the U.S. They found that guardians of 11th-graders spend more on them than children in other grades.

The survey also revealed about 38 percent of parents said they use online coupons while shopping for school supplies.

Eighty percent of parents said they look forward to their children going back to school